Niger: APC secures 11 seats, PDP 5, SDP 1

The ruling APC has won 11 seats in the Niger State House of Assembly, according to the results of the March 18, elections so far declared by INEC.

The opposition PDP secured five seats and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) one.

The assembly has 27 seats. The results of the remaining 10 constituencies were yet to be declared as at the time of filing this report.

A first timer, Abdulmalik Bala Yakubu Dama’u of SDP, defeated the incumbent Umar Yagagi of APC in Katcha constituency.

The SDP candidate scored 13,116 votes while APC and PDP garnered 12, 907 and 7, 318 votes respectively.

Another green horn, PDP’s Suleiman Wachiko unseated APC’s Bako Kasim, a two-term lawmaker, representing Bida North.

The PDP candidate scored 12, 062 votes to defeat Kasim who polled 11,820 votes.