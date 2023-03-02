Niger APC chair suspended for ‘voting’ Atiku

The Niger State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Haliru Zakari Jikantoro, has been suspended for alleged anti-party activities. In a letter dated March…

In a letter dated March 2, 2023 and jointly signed by the Chairman and Secretary of Kashini Ward in Agwara Local Government Area of the state, Amadu Abdullahi Yagode and Nurudeen Abdullahi, and endorsed by the 21 officials of the party from the ward, the chairman was accused of voting the opposition Peoples Democratic Party and at the same time canvassed votes for the party in the last presidential and National Assembly elections.

Atiku Abubakar is the PDP presidential candidate at the polls.

Part of the letter read, “This suspension became expedient as a result of the flagrant violation and disregard of the All Progressives Congress Constitution by Hon. Haliru Zakari Jikantoro the State Party Chairman of the APC, coupled with some acts committed by Hon. Haliru calculated to undermine the success of our party during the just concluded 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections conducted on the 25th February, 2023.

“It is on record that Hon. Haliru Zakari Jikantoro has been indulging in anti-party activities by canvassing votes for the People Democratic Party for the Presidential and National Assembly Elections. Little wonder that when the general election was approaching Hon. Haliru never consulted nor called any meeting of the Ward Executives or the Local Government Executive to know the level of preparedness for the forthcoming elections. On the contrary, Hon. Haliru used the funds to finance campaigns of the PDP and mobilize votes for the PDP at Agwara Local Government.

“Moreover, during the 25th February, 2023 General Elections at Hon. Haliru’s polling at Central Primary School Kashini Ward Agwara Local Government Area Niger State, he voted and canvassed votes for the Peoples Democratic Party on the ballot papers which accounted for the reason why the APC did not win the said Polling Unit.”

Effort to get the reaction of the state party chairman was not successful. Calls put across went unanswered and he did not respond to a text message sent to his phone as at the time of filing this report.