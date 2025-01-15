Niger 2027: PDP gov’ship candidate, Kantigi endorses Bago, party leaders kick

The political scene in Niger State has been thrown into turmoil following the surprise endorsement of Governor Umar Mohammed Bago of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2027 governorship race by Alhaji Isah Liman Kantigi, the 2023 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This move has sparked outrage within the PDP, raising serious concerns about party loyalty and its cohesion as the next election approaches.

Kantigi announced his endorsement of Governor Bago during a virtual media conference held on Monday night from Dubai, UAE. He lauded the governor’s leadership and developmental efforts, declaring his support for Bago’s re-election while ruling out support for any PDP gubernatorial candidate in 2027.

Although Kantigi clarified that he had not defected to the APC, he explained that his decision was to enable Bago to complete the projects he had initiated.

Describing Bago as a “man of vision,” Kantigi urged PDP members to refrain from wasting resources contesting against the APC governor.

“I officially endorse Mohammed Umaru Bago as our candidate for the 2027 gubernatorial election,” Kantigi declared. “I also advise PDP members that fielding a candidate against him would be a futile exercise, as it will not gain any significant support.”

However, the endorsement has drawn backlash from PDP members, who view it as a betrayal of the party and its principles. They alleged that Kantigi’s actions further confirm speculations of his secret defection to the APC alongside former governor Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, who has reportedly been supporting Governor Bago since his election.

Kantigi’s endorsement has also been linked to pressure from Senator Zainab Abdulkadir Kure, a former PDP senator and prominent figure in the state.

Observers note that Kure’s younger sister, Fatima, is married to Governor Bago, suggesting familial ties may have influenced Kantigi’s decision.

While Kantigi has denied these allegations, commentators believe his decision not to challenge the 2023 election results in court was similarly influenced by these pressures. Addressing journalists at the time, Kantigi admitted that his intelligence suggested he was unlikely to win, prompting him to concede defeat without consulting the PDP.

“To those in the PDP aggrieved by my decision, the ball is in my court. As for whether I’ve defected to another party, I have not made such a move, but I would consult my followers before any decision,” Kantigi said.

PDP mulls sanction

Yahaya Ability, the PDP State Vice-Chairman for Niger North, told Daily Trust that Kantigi’s decision was not surprising, citing his unilateral concession of the 2023 election even before INEC concluded collation.

“It’s unfortunate,” Ability said, adding that “Kantigi’s endorsement of Governor Bago is a personal decision, not that of the party. As an opposition, we are dissatisfied with Bago’s governance style and disassociate ourselves from Kantigi’s actions.

“We will take disciplinary action against him for engaging in anti-party activities. A disciplinary committee will be set up from his ward to the LGA level to investigate and address his conduct.”

Ability added that the PDP remains strong, with plans to welcome defectors from other parties, and dismissed Kantigi’s claim that the PDP should abandon the 2027 race.

“Kantigi knows he won’t secure the PDP ticket in 2027, which is why he’s making these moves,” he stated.

A PDP stalwart, speaking anonymously, described Kantigi’s actions as “shocking” and an embarrassment to the party, saying it undermines the trust reposed in him as a leader.

Other loyalists expressed concerns that the endorsement could demoralize PDP supporters who are critical of the APC administration in the state. They accused Kantigi of prioritising personal interests over the collective goals of the party.

Commentators noted that Kantigi’s endorsement has exposed deep divisions within the Niger State PDP, raising doubts about its ability to function as a unified opposition ahead of the 2027 elections.