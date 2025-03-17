NIGCOMSAT launches space-tech training for youths

The Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) Limited is set to launch an empowerment programme for youths across seven states in the North-West region.

This is confirmed in a statement signed by Aisha Bantam, Head of Corporate Affairs at NIGCOMSAT, in Abuja.

The programme, focused on a Space-Tech Hackathon and Very Small Aperture Terminals (VSAT) training, targets youths from Kaduna, Kano, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, and Jigawa.

It will be held in Dutse, Jigawa from April 7 to 11. Participants include start-ups, local innovators, and students from across the region.

Bantam urged interested students to register via the NIGCOMSAT Ltd website.

She explained that the initiative aims to engage and empower young Nigerians, particularly university students, innovators, and professionals from the North-West.

According to her, the goal is to promote innovation and develop creative solutions to real-life challenges through space technology.

Similarly, NIGCOMSAT Ltd Managing Director, Mrs Jane Egerton-Idehen, said the programme would last five days.

“The hackathon allows participants to identify challenges, create ideas, build prototypes, and receive mentorship using satellite technologies,” she stated.

She added, “The winning team will join the NIGCOMSAT Accelerator Programme Cohort 2025 to further refine and implement their project.”

Additionally, 100 youths will be trained in installing VSAT systems, which deliver broadband connectivity in remote areas.

Egerton-Idehen noted that this certification provides participants with technical skills, enhancing job prospects.

She said they could explore lucrative careers or entrepreneurial paths within the ICT sector.

Recall, the North-East hackathon and VSAT training took place in Yola, from February 24 to 28.

“The aim of SpaceTech Hackathons and VSAT Trainings is to inspire innovation, solve community challenges, and tackle youth unemployment nationwide.

“The North-West Hackathon and VSAT training will be jointly hosted by Jigawa and NIGCOMSAT Ltd., Egerton-Idehen said. (NAN)