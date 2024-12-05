NIESV to scale up skills development in real estate sector

The Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) says it is scaling up and prioritising skills development to tackle the growing changes in the real estate sector brought about by technology

President of NIESV, ESV. Victor Alonge made the disclosure in Abuja at the 2024 Associates Induction Lecture tagged: ‘’Developing Skills for Professional Excellence”

He said the induction of the 681 associates is crucial together with the theme of the event as new technologies are changing businesses and professional practices, adding that the Institution cannot fall into the trap of complacency.

“ Estate Surveyors and Valuers must keep tabs on current industry trends and seek after a full understanding of the emerging technical skills sought after in the industry. We must keep updating our skills to be able to practice according to ethics and standards.

“My candid advice to my noble colleagues, particularly the new entrants into the Professional$ Membership is that skill acquisition is a critical factor, because as service providers, our stock in trade is knowledge, and we will continue to ensure that we upskill in the NIESV” he further explained.$9

Keynote speaker and managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Premium Trust Bank, Emmanuel Emefienim, urged the new members to build their skill and avoid the allure of the “Japa syndrome.”