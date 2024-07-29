NIDO seeks diaspora voting in 2027 elections

The Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) has urged the government to expedite the diaspora voting bill, allowing Nigerians abroad to participate in the 2027 elections.…

NIDO Worldwide Chairman, Dr. Victor Ubani, made this appeal during a press conference in Abuja.

Current Nigerian laws require citizens to be physically present in the country to vote. However, a bill in the House of Representatives aims to enable diaspora voting by the 2027 election cycle, potentially granting voting rights to over 16 million Nigerians living overseas.

“We visited the chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs to emphasize our voting rights,” Ubani said. “With our remittances and investments, we are the highest employer of the youths, yet we can’t vote. We appealed for the diaspora to be given this right.”

Despite the challenging situation in Nigeria, Ubani encouraged diaspora members to invest in the country. He also called on the government to create a conducive environment for investment by improving infrastructure like electricity, roads, and security.