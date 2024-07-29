✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Politics
SPONSOR AD

NIDO seeks diaspora voting in 2027 elections

The Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) has urged the government to expedite the diaspora voting bill, allowing Nigerians abroad to participate in the 2027 elections.…

Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation, Europe (NIDO-Europe)

The Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) has urged the government to expedite the diaspora voting bill, allowing Nigerians abroad to participate in the 2027 elections.

NIDO Worldwide Chairman, Dr. Victor Ubani, made this appeal during a press conference in Abuja.

Current Nigerian laws require citizens to be physically present in the country to vote. However, a bill in the House of Representatives aims to enable diaspora voting by the 2027 election cycle, potentially granting voting rights to over 16 million Nigerians living overseas.

“We visited the chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs to emphasize our voting rights,” Ubani said. “With our remittances and investments, we are the highest employer of the youths, yet we can’t vote. We appealed for the diaspora to be given this right.”

Despite the challenging situation in Nigeria, Ubani encouraged diaspora members to invest in the country. He also called on the government to create a conducive environment for investment by improving infrastructure like electricity, roads, and security.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories