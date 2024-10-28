NiDCOM rescues17 trafficked Nigerian girls in Ghana

Seventeen young Nigerian girls trafficked to Ghana have been rescued and repatriated back to the country while five traffickers were equally arrested.

This latest rescue operation brought the number of girls repatriated back to Nigeria from Ghana alone since July 2024 to 130.

Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the spokesman of NiDCOM, said on Sunday that the feat was made possible by the combined and coordinated efforts of the Ghanaian Anti-Human Trafficking Police, Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) Ghana, and the Nigerian High Commission in Accra

Speaking on this latest efforts, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), expressed her gratitude to Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu (CON), for her support in facilitating the safe return of the young girls to the country.

She also commended the vital roles played by Chief Callistus Elozieuwa, BOT Chairman of NIDO Ghana, and the Ghanaian Anti-Human Trafficking Police Unit in bringing the traffickers to justice.

She reiterated NiDCOM’s commitment to protecting Nigerians in the diaspora under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which gave priority to combating human trafficking and safeguarding the rights of Nigerian citizens at home and in the Diaspora.

The statement by Balogun stated that the rescued young girls, ages 18 to 29 years, were from various states, including Anambra, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Imo, Edo, and Ebonyi.

They were lured to Ghana under false promises of employment but were instead forced into exploitative situations and bound by an oath of secrecy.

Dabiri-Erewa expressed her determination to the rescue of those still trafficked in conjunction with various stakeholders, noting that many more trafficked Nigerians are still awaiting rescue.