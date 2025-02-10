NICRAT to extend cervical cancer vaccination to out-of-school girls – DG

The National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment is developing a model that would enable it reach out to out-of-school girls for cervical cancer vaccination.

This was disclosed by the Director General of the agency, Professor Usman Aliyu, shortly after flagging off the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccination into the school health programme in Sokoto on Monday

According to Aliyu, cases of cervical and other forms of cancers have continued to rise globally, leading to monumental loses in terms of resources and lives.

“It was in view of this that, the President, Senator Ahmed Tinubu directed the Ministry of Health to conduct this integration. Of cervical virus vaccine into school health programme. The essence is to catch those girls young.

Aliyu noted that, the success of the first phase of the exercise was 80 percent, adding that they were now targeting the remaining 20 percent who were not vaccinated during the first exercise in the second phase which was currently and simultaneously taking place in all the six geo-political zones.

“We also have the programme that is up coming targeting the out-of-school children. We have had series of meeting with agencies that are responsible for almajir education and others and even the humanitarian Mistry to strategize a smooth model through which we can reach out to them,” he said

He stated that the government had spent huge amount of money in procuring the vaccines, urging schools managements and parents to cooperate with their officials towards the success of the exercise.

The Director, Prevention of the agency, Dr Usman Waziri, said apart from the vaccination exercise, the agency is implementing other measures recommended by the World Health Organization such as screening 70 percent girls aged between nine to 14 for cervical cancer and treating cancerous patients.

He added that cervical cancer, though preventable and treatable, was the second leading cancer affecting women and at the same time second leading cause of death among women.

The District Head of Gagi, Alhaji Umar Sani, thanked the agency for the vaccination which he said would go a long way in reducing cases of cervical cancer in the state.