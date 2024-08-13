NIA elects AXA Mansard’s Kunle Ahmed as 26th chairman

AXA Mansard Insurance Chief Executive Officer Kunle Ahmed, has been elected the 26th Chairman of the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA). Ahmed, who was sworn in…

AXA Mansard Insurance Chief Executive Officer Kunle Ahmed, has been elected the 26th Chairman of the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA).

Ahmed, who was sworn in at the 26th Annual General Meeting of the association, in his acceptance speech, appreciated the association for the confidence reposed in him; and called for the collective support of all stakeholders in the insurance industry to help him succeed.

He expressed gratitude to past chairmen of the association for establishing a formidable foundation and steering the association on the transformational path. He also extended his appreciation to his colleagues on the Governing Council, CEOs of member companies, the Director General, Management, and Staff of the NIA.

“While I pledge my unwavering commitment to the ideals of our esteemed association so we can continue to be a strong pillar of support for our members, I am also requesting your support and collaboration to move our association forward, especially at this crucial time in our nation’s journey to economic stability and prosperity,” Ahmed stated.

Ahmed, who also announced the appointment of Mrs. Bola Odukale as the new Director-General/CEO of the NIA, effective July 2, 2024, emphasised the importance of members’ support and collaboration to enable her to take the association to a new height.

He extolled the outstanding service of the outgoing Director-General/Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Yetunde Ilori, noting that her immense contributions and visionary leadership are instrumental to the repositioning of NIA as one of the cynosures of Nigeria’s financial services sector. “It is no longer a secret that she will assume the presidency of the Chartered Insurance Institute (CIIN) in a bit. So we wish our dear Mrs Ilori resounding success in this new role.”

Congratulating Ahmed, Rashidat Adebisi, Chief Client Officer (CCO), AXA Mansard, said his election is another testament not just to his contagious passion, dedication, and hard work but also a timely call to service, to consolidate on the strong foundations established by the forebearers of NIA.

Adebisi, who expressed her enthusiasm regarding Ahmed’s new role, commented, ” For us at AXA, we are very proud of this feat achieved by Kunle. We also understand the enormity of his election at a time like this in the annals of our industry. So, as he takes on this role, we assure him, the governing council, and the management of NIA of our unalloyed support.”

She reiterated AXA’s continued commitment to support Its employees to contribute to the Increasing need to unlock the potential of the Insurance sector In Nigeria, noting that AXA considers Its talent development an Important part of strengthening the industry and will continue to encourage Its employees to bring their expertise and experiences to bear on the development agenda of all well-meaning stakeholders In the Industry.