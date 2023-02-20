NHRC seeks free medical examination for victims of rape

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in Plateau State has canvassed free medical examination for victims of rape across the country. The state director of…

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in Plateau State has canvassed free medical examination for victims of rape across the country.

The state director of the commission, Grace Pam, who disclosed this to Daily Trust in Jos yesterday said most victims of rape in the state often lose litigation battles due to lack of evidence to substantiate their claims.

“You know these teenagers who are victims of rape can hardly afford money to undergo necessary medical examinations after the attack, and without such medical reports, you can’t defend your claims.

“Even in situations where the victim was able to go to hospital, they were unable to afford the medical bill. Hence, the only option is for the victims to be granted free access to medical facilities.

“It is also true that the court only accepts medical reports from government hospitals, that is why we need to seek ways to get government to grant the victims free access to health facilities as a way of helping them to get the justice they deserve.”

Daily Trust learnt that the NHRC, ministry of women affairs, ministry of justice and other civil society organisations (CSOs) are teaming up to secure free medical services for victims of rape in the state.