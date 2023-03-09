NHRC receives 246 complaints in 2 months in Kano

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said it received no fewer than 246 complaints of alleged human rights abuses from January to February in Kano…

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said it received no fewer than 246 complaints of alleged human rights abuses from January to February in Kano State.

The NHR C Coordinator in the state, Alhaji Shehu Abdullahi, disclosed this in an interview on Wednesday.

He noted that 165 out of the 246 cases had been treated, while 81 were pending.

Abdullahi explained that whereas 174 cases bordered on women and gender issues, 17 were on civil and political rights, unlawful arrest and detention.

The coordinator added that 45 of the cases received during the period under review were on abandonment of family responsibilities, domestic violence and rape.

He further said, “The remaining 10 cases are on access to children, labour rights, among others.”

He explained that the commission also mediated on marital matters between couples and families, urging couples to be more patient with each other in order to effectively manage their responsibilities. (NAN)