Nguroje urges Masari to invest in research, reposition TETFund

A former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Babangida Nguroje has urged the newly appointed Chairman of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Governing Council, and former governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari, to prioritise and invest in research and development to enhance the quality of education in the country.

Nguroje, a former director, parliamentarians (North East) of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council 2023, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said though education is the bedrock of development globally, the aim cannot be achieved without deliberate and strategic investment in research.

Expressing confidence in Masari’s capacity to deliver on his mandate, the former deputy speaker said the former governor’s legacy in educational infrastructure in Katsina State has equipped him for the current task.

Nguroje said Masari’s headship of the agency will bring about a massive turnaround of the education sector for good.

“Masari’s appointment will revamp TETFund and reposition it to meet one of its core mandates of providing educational infrastructure and resources for research that will enhance capacity.

“The place of education in national advancement cannot be overemphasised given the degree of the rot in the tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

“Over the years, the agency has not been able to achieve her mandate due to lack of willpower.

“But the newly appointed TETFund chairman will be assuming office as one with a huge legislative and executive experience having served as speaker of the House of Representatives where he did not only stabilise the parliament but also ensured that the institution maintained a high level of integrity,” he said.

He urged the new TETFund helmsman to deliver on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision for the educational sector by working assiduously to give the agency a new phase.

Daily Trust reports that TETFund is a body set up by the federal government to among others arrest the rot and deterioration in the educational infrastructure occasioned by long periods of neglect and poor resource allocation.