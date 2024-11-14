✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Business

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala gets second term as WTO DG

The new Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
The new Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
    By Philip Shimnom Clement

 Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been re-appointed as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) as she is now set to serve her second term as the DG of the global trade institution.

The WTO had earlier confirmed that Okonjo-Iweala was the sole candidate for the position.

A statement by the organisation said Okonjo-Iweala, who was Nigeria’s former finance minister, had affirmed her willingness to serve a second four-year term on September 16.

SPONSOR AD

Daily Trust reports that the WTO had begun preparations to fill its director-general position on October 8 and allowed nominations till November 8.

Petter Olberg, chairman of the WTO’s General Council, told member-countries in a message that no additional nominations were received by the organisation at the end of November 8 deadline.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians have been finally approved to earn Dollars from home, acquire premium domains for as low as $1500, profit as much as $22,000 (₦37million+).


Click here to start.
More Stories