Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala gets second term as WTO DG

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been re-appointed as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) as she is now set to serve her second term as the DG of the global trade institution.

The WTO had earlier confirmed that Okonjo-Iweala was the sole candidate for the position.

A statement by the organisation said Okonjo-Iweala, who was Nigeria’s former finance minister, had affirmed her willingness to serve a second four-year term on September 16.

Daily Trust reports that the WTO had begun preparations to fill its director-general position on October 8 and allowed nominations till November 8.

Petter Olberg, chairman of the WTO’s General Council, told member-countries in a message that no additional nominations were received by the organisation at the end of November 8 deadline.