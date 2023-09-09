NGO targets 200,000 out-of-school children in Kano, others

Partnership for Learning for All in Nigeria (PLANE) under the Save the Children International said it has targeted 200,000 children of school age across seven…

Partnership for Learning for All in Nigeria (PLANE) under the Save the Children International said it has targeted 200,000 children of school age across seven local government areas of Kano, Jigawa and Kaduna states to address out-of-school children in Northwest Nigeria.

This was revealed at a community symposium and spelling bee event to commemorate the International Literacy Day organised by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) funded project in collaboration with the Kano State Ministry of Education.

The event which held in Ajingi LGA, has the theme: ‘Promoting literacy for a world in transition: Building the foundation for a sustainable and peaceful societies.’

Speaking, the Project Lead, Save the Children International, Ibrahim Haruna, said the event was aimed at promoting literacy and engaging stakeholders on the importance of education for children, particularly the girls and children with disabilities.

