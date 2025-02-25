NGO launch advocacy center to support INEC reforms

Mandate4.org, a non-govermhnmental organization aimed at strengthening democracy and good governance, has launched the #FixINEC #FixNigeria issue-based advocacy resource hub to support the demands for urgent reforms to Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a statement on Tuesday, it noted that “The #FixINEC #FixNigeria is an issue-based advocacy resource hub set up by Mandate4.org that provides citizens, movements, activists, legislators and stakeholders in the democratic space with the information and advocacy resources needed to reform Nigeria’s electoral system,”

On the rationale for resource hub, it noted that “Nigeria’s broken electoral system has had devastating consequences on governance and quality of life. Without credible elections, bad leaders stay in power, leading to rising unemployment and economic hardship, poor infrastructure, education, and healthcare systems

“As such, the resource hub contains information and resources that enable Nigerians to demand the full implementation of the recommendations in the FixINEC FixNigeria and Justice Uwais reports, greater transparency in election processes and result collation.

“The state of our elections determines the state of our leadership. The state of our leadership determines the state of our nation. Fixing INEC is not just about elections, it’s about the future of Nigeria,” said a Century Favour, the Founder of Mandate4.org