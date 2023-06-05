NGO empowers women in Abuja

An NGO, Rasaq Okulaja Foundation Initiative, has trained about 1000 women selected from Abuja and its environs on various skills and equipped them with…

An NGO, Rasaq Okulaja Foundation Initiative, has trained about 1000 women selected from Abuja and its environs on various skills and equipped them with tools for entrepreneurship.

The women were trained on making soap, turban, confectionery, tie and die, make up, among others.

Speaking at the graduation exercise on Saturday in Kubwa, the foundation’s Proprietor, Pastor Toyin Ukulaja, said the NGO was set up to continue with the good work of touching lives positively initiated by her husband, Rev Rasaq Okulaja, who died a year ago.

A beneficiary, Prisca Ogah, who noted that though she was involved in learning various professions during the three-day exercise, said concentrated on tie and die.

She called on other women and youths to explore self-empowerment and not to waste their time in waiting for somebody to provide them with jobs.

