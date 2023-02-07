NGO develops radio prog to end FGM in Bauchi

Ikra Foundation for Women and Youth Development Initiative, an NGO, says it has introduced radio programmes in 10 communities in Bauchi State to campaign against…

Ikra Foundation for Women and Youth Development Initiative, an NGO, says it has introduced radio programmes in 10 communities in Bauchi State to campaign against Female Genital Mutilation.

Executive Director of the foundation, Mrs Amina Garuba, said sensitisation was ongoing across the state to address the scourge.

She said the sensitisation was being conducted in collaboration with women development officers in local government councils and community-based organisations.

FGM has deleterious effects on the health of the girl child and women who had gone through the process as it affects their reproductive organs and could lead to death through bleeding.

“Female genital mutilation is a harmful traditional practice that is related to gender violence.

“The practice is frowned at in the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act of Bauchi State.

“Ikra is creating awareness on the health implications of female genital mutilation and other related issues with the hope to bringing such practices to an end.

“The programme has been on radio since 2020 and we hope it will bring changes,’’ Garuba said. (NAN)