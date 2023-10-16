NGO calls for domestication of child right act in all states

A Non-Governmental Organisation, THE Adekunle Child Foundation (TACF), has commemorated the International Day of the Girl Child 2023 calling for the domestication of the Child…

A Non-Governmental Organisation, THE Adekunle Child Foundation (TACF), has commemorated the International Day of the Girl Child 2023 calling for the domestication of the Child Rights Act in all states of the federation.

The event was held in the premises of Government Secondary School, Festival Road, Garki was in collaboration with African Women Lawyers Association (AWLA) and another NGO, Sisters, Wives and Mothers (SWiM).

The President/Founder of TACF, Femi Adekunle, in an interview with pressmen noted that the “Girl-child is especially vulnerable and no efforts should be spared in bringing support to her doorstep. One of the causes, according to him is harmful cultural practices that subject the girl-child to inhuman treatment, e.g. female genital mutilation,”

He further lamented, “That the law which is expected to fill the gap is helpless in that the Child Rights Act which was passed to protect the child is yet to be domesticated in many States in Nigeria especially in the northern states,”

One of the guest speakers, Mr. Chiedu Aliogo, a lawyer, spoke who addressed the female students about the human rights of the teenage girl noted that it is important to read and understand what the Law says on their rights at an early stage.

In attendance were over 100 girls drawn from the Junior Secondary School and Government Secondary School, Garki Abuja respectively.

