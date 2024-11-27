NGF president launches Africa’s first online-based golf training programme

The President of the Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe has introduced a groundbreaking initiative in golf development with the launch of an online-based golf training program in Nigeria.

Runsewe expressed his excitement, stating that what was once a dream has now become a reality. He highlighted his previous efforts to elevate Nigerian golf, including sponsoring professional golfers for training abroad and organizing several digital training sessions for Nigerian golf professionals at the Golf and Health Signature in Abuja.

He revealed that five professionals—Elisha Markus, Aminu Baba, Musa Ayuba, Sharon Wesley, and Daniel Pam—have been selected to lead the new training program, where they will be exposed to international best practices and standards.

“This is a dream come true. Some few years ago, I realised that our golfing here in the country was too local and there was a need to expose our people.

“In the process, I travelled to South Africa and met some pros. During our conversation, I realised that our pros here in the country are a bit far off with regards to IT based training of golf.

“Instantly, that year, I went to the Botswana Embassy and got visas for two Nigerian pros to travel to Botswana for some relevant golf training course. They went, came back, and were very helpful to us.

“Afterwards, I realised that there was still a need to expose our pros more to the game. However, it was a bit difficult due to the high cost of having to bring some pros from abroad or taking our pros out of the country.

“I had to call on the resident pro in Botswana, Kelosiwaag Mpoh, who agreed to come over to the country at a reduced cost. He came and gave about 15 Nigerian pros some exposure on modern training techniques.

“With this new innovation, they can take a 30-minute break and go online to watch these training videos and practice while in the office,” he said.