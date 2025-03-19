NGF, club captain urge calm, stress rule of law amid IBB golf club crisis

The President of the Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, and the Captain of the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja, Ibrahim Babayo, have both called for calm amid the ongoing leadership dispute that led to the club’s closure by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The IBB International Golf and Country Club, a prestigious recreational and tourist attraction, was sealed off on Saturday following an internal leadership conflict. The closure reportedly aimed to disrupt an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for that day.

Runsewe, in a statement, reassured the golfing community that the matter would be resolved soon.

SPONSOR AD

“In view of the recent development at the IBB International Golf Club, Abuja, I want to assure everyone that the issue will be resolved soon. IBB Golf Club is a family, and therefore, there is no issue that cannot be resolved. The NGF under my leadership has handled several other similar issues in Kano, Ekiti, and Yola, and I really want to assure everyone that this will not be an exception,” he said.

He also urged all stakeholders to refrain from making inflammatory public statements that could escalate tensions, emphasizing that the presence of DSS operatives indicated that the situation was under control. The operatives have since left the premises.

Meanwhile, Babayo stressed the importance of adhering to the club’s constitution and maintaining transparency in governance. He explained that the crisis stemmed from attempts to implement constitutional reforms that removed life membership from the Board of Trustees (BOT), limiting tenure to five years, renewable once.

According to Babayo, the inability of the BOT to form a quorum had stalled club development, and efforts to fill vacancies in accordance with the club’s constitution were met with resistance. He called on all aggrieved parties to follow due process and uphold corporate governance standards.

“We are a family and intend to unify our club, and we will, by the grace of God, succeed in becoming one great family again. Our aim is to make IBB International Golf and Country Club the number one golf tourism destination in Africa,” he stated.

He further noted that the club was conducting stakeholder engagements to address pending issues and restore normalcy.

With its 101-hectare course, 25 bridges, and picturesque views of Aso Rock, the IBB Golf Club is one of Nigeria’s most renowned golfing destinations. The ongoing crisis has raised concerns among members, but both the NGF and club leadership remain optimistic about reaching an amicable resolution soon.