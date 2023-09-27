NGE decries insecurity, lawlessness

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) yesterday expressed concern over the ongoing insecurity and lawlessness in the nation, particularly in the South East. In a…

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) yesterday expressed concern over the ongoing insecurity and lawlessness in the nation, particularly in the South East.

In a statement after its standing committee meeting in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, and signed by its president, Eze Anaba and the General Secretary, Iyobosa Uwugiaren, the NGE said government at all levels have the primary purpose of securing lives and property, and noted that the prevailing situation in some states was an abdication of that sacred responsibility.

“The Guild has observed that the insecurity in these areas has led to the needless loss of hundreds of innocent lives, and has adversely affected social activities, as well as the nation’s economy.

“We hope that the security summit, which has been initiated by the governors in the zone slated for Owerri, the Imo State capital, between Thursday, September 28, and Friday, September 29 – expected to feature major stakeholders in the zone, will help to address the issues’’, the statement added.

The statement said that the situation in the geopolitical zone remains a threat to the entire country and hoped that the security summit will proffer lasting solutions to the menace.

The editors, who were in Bayelsa State for three days noted that Governor Diri has in the past few years prioritized security and construction of roads to connect all the local government areas, including areas that were hitherto unreachable by road.

The editors described the abduction and subsequent killing of a reporter with Voice of Nigeria (VON), in Zamfara State, Hamisu Danjibga, as frightening and tasked all security agencies to investigate the matter.

The Guild also expressed concern over the capturing of 33 persons, including 24 students of Federal University, Gusau, recently.

