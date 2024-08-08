Ngannou’s MMA return date confirmed for October

Francis Ngannou will face Renan Ferreira on his return to MMA on 19 October. The Cameroon heavyweight will make his promotional debut for the Professional…

The Cameroon heavyweight will make his promotional debut for the Professional Fighters League (PFL) having previously been a champion in the UFC.

On the undercard, long-time Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will face PFL two-weight champion Larissa Pacheco.

Winners of both contests will receive the PFL’s newly established “super-fights championship belt”.

Ngannou, 37, has spent the past year concentrating on boxing, with fights against former world champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Ngannou lost both bouts, suffering a second-round knockout to Joshua in March after a split-decision points loss to Fury.