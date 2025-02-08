NGA collaborates Atsur For Digital Archival Of 3,000 Nigerian Masterpieces

The National Gallery of Art(NGA) and Atsur Technologies Ltd have signed an agreement to create a digital archive.

Under the agreement recently signed in Abuja, a digital archive for 3,000 Nigerian artistic masterpieces to ensure accessibility by audiences worldwide, would be created by Atsur.

Atsur is expected to develop a detailed system to catalogue and manage the National Gallery of Art’s NGA vast collection, which will help to accurately track, organise, and retrieve digital assets, making the gallery’s resources easily accessible for research, education, and public engagement.

It would set up a secure API to provide public access to selected works, boosting global visibility and appreciation of Nigerian art, enabling audiences worldwide to explore and engage with Nigeria’s cultural heritage.

The partnership will be highlighted through targeted media campaigns and events, aiming to increase public recognition and foster a deeper appreciation of Nigeria’s cultural heritage within and on the global stage.

While expressing delight for the collaboration, Adaobi Orajiaku, Atsur Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are honoured to collaborate with the National Gallery of Art to bring Nigeria’s artistic treasures to a global audience.

On his part, Director-General of the NGA ,Mr Ahmed Sodangi, said : “This partnership reflects our commitment to leveraging technology for cultural preservation and accessibility.

“This initiative marks a significant step in modernising our collection management and expanding the reach of Nigerian art.

“We look forward to the opportunities this partnership will create for artists, researchers, and art enthusiasts worldwide.”

The National Gallery of Art is a parastatal of the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative economy that promotes modern Nigerian art and preserve its creative spirit.

Atsur Technologies Ltd, on the other hand, is a leader in art authentication and blockchain technology within the African art market.