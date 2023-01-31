The National Film and Video Censors Board says it would sanction popular Nollywood actress, Kemi Afolabi and a film producer, Bisi Obanla for portraying Islam…

The National Film and Video Censors Board says it would sanction popular Nollywood actress, Kemi Afolabi and a film producer, Bisi Obanla for portraying Islam in a bad light in a Yoruba movie titled, Osuwon Mi.

The NFVCB Executive Director/CEO, Adedayo Thomas confirmed this to a Daily Trust correspondent in Osun State in a telephone conversation on Monday.

A group in Osun State, Ta’awunu Human Rights Initiative had written a petition to the Board on the gross violation of the rights of women in purdah with the movie.

In a letter addressed to the petitioner, signed by NFVCB Director in charge of Film Censorship and Classification, Deborah Malgwi, the board said it did not censor the film, saying that Afolabi and Obanla would be sanctioned to serve as a deterrence to others in the industry.

The board said appropriate action is being taken to withdraw the movie from circulation and pull it down from all streaming platforms.

Thomas said the Board will not approve any movie that ridicules any religion nor has the potential to encourage religious discrimination and violence in the country.

In the movie, Afolabi acted indecently as a Muslim woman in a veil, playing an adulterous role with the Muslim Women’s veil known as Niqob.

NFVCB is the regulatory body set up by Act No. 85 of 1993 to regulate films and video industry in Nigeria. In a statement signed by the Director General of the film board, Sulaymon Tadese, he commanded the agency for acting promptly on the matter.