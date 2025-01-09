NFF VP, Anyansi-Agwu hospitalized after armed robbery attack in Abuja

First Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Chief Felix Anyansi-Agwu, has been hospitalized following an armed robbery at his residence in Abuja.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, January 8, 2025, when armed men invaded Chief Anyansi-Agwu’s home in Gwarinpa Estate.

During the attack, the former Enyimba FC chairman sustained severe injuries as the assailants ransacked the house. They made away with one of his cars, mobile phones, cash, and other valuables worth several millions of naira.

Chief Anyansi-Agwu is currently receiving medical care at an undisclosed location in the Federal Capital Territory.

The NFF President, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, visited the Abuja residence of the First Vice President to meet with his family. During the visit, Alhaji Gusau prayed for Chief Anyansi-Agwu’s swift recovery and expressed gratitude to God that no lives were lost during the attack. He also extended his support to the Anyansi-Agwu family during this challenging time.

“The NFF President has been to the house of Chief Anyansi-Agwu. I will also be going to his house shortly to empathise with him and his family. This is an unwholesome incident and the Executive Committee, Management and Staff of NFF feel the stress of the Anyansi-Agwu family at this period,” NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, said.