NFF unveils Chelle today, seeks support for Super Eagles coach

The newly appointed Head Coach of the Super Eagles, Eric Sekou Chelle, will be unveiled this morning by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) at the Media Conference Room of the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

It will be recalled that Chelle’s appointment was confirmed last Tuesday by the NFF Executive Committee, following a recommendation by the football ruling body’s Technical and Development Committee.

The 47-year-old will mount one of the hottest seats in world football, but President of the NFF, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, said on Sunday that the Franco-Malian embodies the fresh energy, new thinking and positive attitude with which the Federation desire the Super Eagles to confront their remaining six matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

SPONSOR AD

“We appreciate the fact that Nigerians are very passionate about the game of football, and that is the reason for the different tones of reactions following the appointment of Coach Chelle.

“However, the NFF hereby appeals to Nigerians to come together and support him, as we believe he has the qualities to achieve success with the Super Eagles.

“The NFF will give him all the support that he needs to succeed in the job.”

The football federation also disclosed that it will disclose the names of Coach Chelle’s assistants, with the crew to shepherd the Super Eagles B at next month’s African Nations Championship in East Africa, before focusing squarely on the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, beginning with the matches against Rwanda (away) and Zimbabwe (home) in March.

In the absence of Coach Austin Eguavoen, Daniel Ogunmodede and Fidelis Ilechukwu of Remo Stars and Enugu Rangers respectively steered the Super Eagles-B to the 2025 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) to be staged in Morocco.

Chelle, who took Mali’s Aiglons within breathing distance of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals, left his job at top Algerian side MC Oran – 1989 African Champions’ Cup finalists – to team up with the Super Eagles.