NFF reverses points deductions for Bendel Insurance, Nasarawa United

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has overturned the Nigeria Premier Football League’s (NPFL) decision to deduct three points each from Bendel Insurance and Nasarawa United.

Bendel Insurance had initially been fined and penalized with a three-point, three-goal deduction following crowd trouble during their league match against Kano Pillars at the Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, on November 11.

However, on Wednesday, February 12, the NFF’s disciplinary committee ruled that the fines alone were sufficient punishment for the incident.

SPONSOR AD

“The Committee affirmed paragraphs a, b, c, d, and f of the NPFL’s decision as contained in Form 16, Summary Jurisdiction Notice to Bendel Insurance FC dated November 11, 2024.

“The order in paragraph ‘e’ deducting 3 points and 3 goals from Bendel Insurance’s accrued points/goals is hereby set aside, on the ground that the assault on match officials was not grievous as provided in Rule C11 of the NPFL Frameworks and Rules,” the NFF stated.

Following this ruling, Bendel Insurance move up from 15th to ninth place, now with 32 points and a +1 goal difference.

Similarly, the NFF reversed NPFL’s points deduction against Nasarawa United over incidents in their home fixture against Rivers United on December 22.

While affirming the fines imposed, the NFF found insufficient evidence to uphold the points deduction.

“The Committee affirmed paragraphs 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, and 8 of the NPFL’s decision as contained in Form 16, Summary Jurisdiction Notice to Nasarawa United FC dated January 13, 2025.

“The order in paragraph ‘4’ deducting 3 points and 3 goals from Nasarawa United is hereby set aside, as the assault on the match official was not proven beyond reasonable doubt.

“The Committee also recommends the demotion of Match Commissioner Mr. Godfrey Maman JP to the Nigeria National League (NNL) category with immediate effect.”

With the decision, Nasarawa United moves up from 19th to 17th place with 25 points.

However, the NFF upheld the NPFL’s ruling against Plateau United regarding their protest over a points deduction following their home match against Enugu Rangers in November. Plateau United remains in 16th place, just above the relegation zone on goal difference.

The NFF, however, made it clear that the decisions were without prejudice to the right of appeal.