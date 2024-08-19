NFF President Hails Gov Fintiri’s Sports Development Strides

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has received accolades from the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau, for his commitment to sports…

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has received accolades from the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau, for his commitment to sports development in the state.

During a visit to Yola, Gusau praised Fintiri’s resilience in developing football from the grassroots, despite challenges.

He commended the ongoing construction of a new stadium, which is expected to elevate Adamawa’s status in national and international sports.

Gusau assured the NFF’s support for Fintiri’s efforts and promised to organize international matches to honor the state’s commitment to sports development.

He emphasized the critical role of sports in diverting youths from vices and fostering a healthier society.

Fintiri expressed his honor in hosting Gusau and reiterated the importance of the new stadium, which he said would boost the state’s athletes globally and serve as a tool to fight poverty.

The governor urged all levels of government to invest more in sports infrastructure, noting that the lack of such facilities is a major factor behind Nigeria’s underperformance at the Olympics.

Gusau concluded the visit by urging Fintiri to consider organizing a Governor’s Cup once the stadium is completed, solidifying Adamawa’s role in advancing Nigerian sports.