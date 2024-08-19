✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Sponsored Post
SPONSOR AD

NFF President Hails Gov Fintiri’s Sports Development Strides

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has received accolades from the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau, for his commitment to sports…

nff president hails gov fintiri sports development strides (5)
    By .

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has received accolades from the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau, for his commitment to sports development in the state.

During a visit to Yola, Gusau praised Fintiri’s resilience in developing football from the grassroots, despite challenges.

nff president hails gov fintiri sports development strides (4)

He commended the ongoing construction of a new stadium, which is expected to elevate Adamawa’s status in national and international sports.

Gusau assured the NFF’s support for Fintiri’s efforts and promised to organize international matches to honor the state’s commitment to sports development.

He emphasized the critical role of sports in diverting youths from vices and fostering a healthier society.

nff president hails gov fintiri sports development strides (3)

Fintiri expressed his honor in hosting Gusau and reiterated the importance of the new stadium, which he said would boost the state’s athletes globally and serve as a tool to fight poverty.

The governor urged all levels of government to invest more in sports infrastructure, noting that the lack of such facilities is a major factor behind Nigeria’s underperformance at the Olympics.

nff president hails gov fintiri sports development strides (6)
NFF president hails gov fintiri sports development strides

nff president hails gov fintiri sports development strides (2)

Gusau concluded the visit by urging Fintiri to consider organizing a Governor’s Cup once the stadium is completed, solidifying Adamawa’s role in advancing Nigerian sports.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories