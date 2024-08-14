nff, premium trust bank seal 4 year n300m deal

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) officially onboarded Premium Trust Bank as the Official Bank of the NFF and the National Teams at a vibrant signing…

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) officially onboarded Premium Trust Bank as the Official Bank of the NFF and the National Teams at a vibrant signing ceremony in Abuja yesterday.

NFF President, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau MON, announced that the agreement will span four years, during which the leading financial institution will provide the football governing body with N300 million annually, with a built-in clause for a 10% increase each year.

He expressed gratitude to Premium Trust Bank for its substantial support and commitment to Nigerian sports within just three years of its existence.

“We are excited to be associated with Premium Trust Bank because of its credible, close relationship with sports over its less-than-three-years life in the financial sector. During our interactions leading to the signing of this agreement, I was moved by the palpable enthusiasm and commitment of the organization to supporting and encouraging Nigerian youth all the way from the grassroots to stardom.”

Managing Director/CEO of Premium Trust Bank, Mr. Emmanuel Emefienim CON, highlighted the bank’s extensive support for sports since its inception, including partnerships with the Athletic Federation of Nigeria, backing Nigeria’s world record holder in the women’s 100m hurdles, Tobi Amusan, sponsoring the 2022 National Sports Festival in Delta State, supporting Bayelsa Queens in their CAF Women Champions League campaign in Morocco, and sponsoring the 2024 Abuja Half Marathon. The bank, which positions itself as “a leading 21st century financial institution providing innovative solutions that positively impact its customers and communities,” is also set to be an official sponsor of this year’s National Sports Festival in Ogun State.

“We have been very deliberate in our support for sports because we are deliberate when it comes to impacting lives. Our belief is that the private sector has a role to play in providing a platform for the youth to showcase their positive talents and be useful to themselves and the nation, thereby supporting the efforts of the government.

“We recognize football as a strong unifying factor in a highly diversified nation like ours. Supporting the NFF and football to identify talents from the grassroots and nurturing them to stardom, and thus contributing to national development, is a clarion call that we have heeded and are stoutly committed to. I believe our coming into this space will take Nigeria Football to new heights of excellence,” he said.