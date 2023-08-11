NFF picks Uyo to host Super Eagles AFCON, W’Cup qualifiers

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has picked Uyo as the host city for the Super Eagles Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifying games.…

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has picked Uyo as the host city for the Super Eagles Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifying games.

This was made known by the NFF president, Ibrahim Gusau when he paid a courtesy visit to the Akwa Ibom State governor, Pastor Umo Eno yesterday.

The next six international matches of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, beginning with the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against São Tomé and Principe on September 10, 2023, as well as the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, will take place at the Godswill Akpabio International stadium in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital.

While thanking the government for its previous support to the team, Gusua said that the winning record as well as the conducive environment in the state informed the decision of the country’s football body to choose Uyo as the host city.

The Super Eagles had played their two previous home games in the qualifiers against Sierra Leone and Guinea-Bissau at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

In his response, Governor Umo Eno assured the NFF President of the support and cooperation of the Government and people of state and stated that the ‘Nest of Champions’ is an internationally acclaimed stadium whose maintenance contract with construction giants, Julius Berger, he has recently renewed.

