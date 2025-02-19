NFF partners with Carloha to boost Nigerian football

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Carloha, the exclusive dealer and franchise holder of Chery vehicles in Nigeria, have joined forces in a landmark partnership aimed at elevating Nigerian football.

On Wednesday, both parties will formalize the agreement at Carloha’s Lagos office, officially making the automobile company the NFF’s and National Teams’ official automobile partner. The contract-signing ceremony will be attended by top officials from both organizations.

NFF President Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau expressed excitement about the partnership, emphasizing its significance in attracting corporate support for Nigerian football. “This is a step in the right direction as we continue to seek strategic collaborations to support the beautiful game in Nigeria. We are delighted to welcome Carloha on board in our quest to take Nigerian football to greater heights,” he said.

Carloha Managing Director Mr. Sola Adigun also highlighted the company’s enthusiasm for the deal, following months of discussions. “We are proud to associate with Nigerian football. The Super Eagles and Super Falcons are globally recognized brands, and we at Carloha are eager to contribute to their continued growth, alongside the development of age-grade teams.”

Chairman of Pamodzi Sports Marketing, Chief Mike Itemuagbor, whose firm played a key role in facilitating the partnership, described the collaboration as mutually beneficial. “Carloha has a lot to offer Nigerian football, and in turn, this partnership will enhance Carloha’s brand visibility across the country. It’s a win-win for both parties.”

This strategic alliance is expected to provide vital support for Nigerian football while strengthening Carloha’s presence in the sports sponsorship landscape.