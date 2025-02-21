NFF insists all Fed Cup finals must hold this weekend

The Nigeria Football Federation has again declared that all 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory must stage the final matches of their 2025 President Federation Cup competition on Saturday, 22nd February or Sunday, 23rd February 2025.

In a statement to secretaries of Football Associations in all the 36 States and the FCT, NFF’s Director of Competitions, Ruth David, reiterated: “Final matches are to be played ONLY ON 22nd/23rd, except in special cases and as approved by the NFF

“Failure to adhere to the above attracts a fine of N1,000,000 (One million naira only).”

The National Play-Off of this year’s competition has been scheduled for 5th March, with the National Draw one week later, while the Rounds of 64, 32 and 16 are scheduled for 19th March, 2nd April and 16th April 2025 respectively.

The quarter-finals have been slated for 3rd and 4th May, with the semi-finals fixed for 17th and 18th May.

El-Kanemi Warriors are the defending champions of the Federation Cup.

The Borno Warriors won their third title at the expense of Abia Warriors whom they thrashed 2-0 at the Mobolaji Johnson Sports Arena in Lagos.

Although they went on to represent Nigeria in the Confederation Cup along with Enyimba, El-Kanemi Warriors crashed out in the first preliminary round when pitched against Daje FC of Benin Republic.