NFF ignored my applications for Flying Eagles coaching job – Uwe

Former Flying Eagles defender Andrew Uwe has expressed disappointment over the Nigerian Football Federation’s (NFF) refusal to grant him an interview despite applying three times for the Flying Eagles coaching job.

Speaking at the Inter-Secondary Schools Athletics Championship in Gombe, Uwe revealed that the NFF’s technical department never reached out to him after he submitted his applications. Instead, the position was awarded to Coach Aliyu Zubairu.

“I spent almost 30 years in Germany and attended several coaching courses. When the Flying Eagles job was advertised, I applied three times but was never called for an interview,” Uwe said.

SPONSOR AD

The ex-Leventis United defender disclosed that he even met with former Sports Minister John Enoh during the process and expressed his willingness to relocate if hired. Despite his efforts, he was overlooked.

Uwe expressed frustration over the situation, stating, “I have the qualifications to handle the Flying Eagles, but I wasn’t given the opportunity. It’s disappointing how the NFF handled my applications.”

Despite the setback, Uwe remains focused on supporting Nigerian football. He stated his readiness to coach a Premier League or NNL team and revealed his current collaboration with Henry Ambrose to scout young talent in Gombe State for trials in Germany.

Ambrose, a former First Bank FC player, confirmed their partnership with Gombe State Athletics Association Chairman Alhaji Ahmed Gara Gombe to identify promising athletes and footballers.

“We’ve had productive discussions, and we’re here to scout talents at the Inter-Secondary Schools Athletics Championship and Principal Cup,” Ambrose said.