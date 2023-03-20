NFF denies sacking Finidi George, Shorounmu

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has denied media reports that it sacked two members of the Super Eagles technical crew, Finidi George and Ike Shorounmu…

There are reports in the media that the NFF had sent the duo packing via a WhatsApp message.

But in a statement by the NNF’s Director of Communication, Ademola Olajire, the NFF said: “As part of cost-cutting measures instituted at the beginning of the new administration, we established a rotation policy among the assistant coaches, based on the high number, which was agreed with all of them.

“The last time that the team had a programme, Mr. Finidi George was the person who travelled for the friendly match in Portugal. This rotation policy is only for matches. When there is a tournament, all of them will be with the team.

“He knew at that time that the next trip would be that of Mr. Usman Abdallah. Abdallah is simply taking his turn to be in the camp for the program of Super Eagles Vs Djurtus of Guinea Bissau, and Mr. George will be around for the next program.”

Speaking about goalkeepers’ trainer, Ike Shorounmu, Olajire said his case is somewhat peculiar, alleging that the former Nigeria goalkeeper showed a clear lack of desire to be in camp for the matches against Guinea Bissau.

He said: “We do not want to go into any details because we have the utmost respect for all our ex-internationals, including Mr. Shorounmu.

“It was only when we got the clear signal that he was unwilling to come, and the Head Coach was in a quandary, that he (Coach Peseiro) requested the services of Olatunji Baruwa, who he had seen at work during the U20 AFCON in Egypt, to help do the work of training the goalkeepers.

“We agree there are a number of challenges concerning contracts of coaches of National Teams that we need to speedily resolve. The NFF is working on these and the issues will soon be in the past.”