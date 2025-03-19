nff breaks ground on fifa funded players’ hostel, training pitches in abuja

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) yesterday took a significant step toward enhancing the country’s football infrastructure with the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the NFF-FIFA Players’ Hostel and new training pitches in Abuja.

The ceremony was led by the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, who assured the NFF of the National Assembly’s readiness to support the speedy completion of the project.

Speaking at the event, Abbas praised the initiative, highlighting the importance of the new facilities in advancing Nigerian football. He also pledged that the House of Representatives would advocate for government intervention if needed during the project’s execution.

SPONSOR AD

Before leaving to attend an urgent national matter, Abbas unveiled a commemorative plaque to mark the official groundbreaking of the project, which is located at Package B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The NFF-FIFA Players’ Hostel is a 68-room facility strategically situated near the NFF Secretariat. The two-wing structure comprises 62 single rooms, four suites, and two executive suites, designed to provide world-class accommodation for players and officials.

In addition to the hostel, the project includes: Two new training pitches (one synthetic and one natural grass; reconstruction of the existing synthetic pitch; spectator terraces with 1,838 seats; two dressing rooms for players, each accommodating 27 players at a time and two dressing rooms for officials.

The project, expected to be completed within 24 months, is funded by FIFA through its FIFA Forward 3.0 program—the world’s largest football development initiative. Established in 2016 under FIFA President Gianni Infantino, the program aims to increase investment in global football, implement targeted development projects, and ensure transparency and accountability in fund management. NFF President Ibrahim Musa Gusau hailed the initiative as a transformational milestone, emphasizing its long-term benefits for Nigerian football.

“The NFF is excited about the Players’ Hostel and new training pitches. It is a transformational project for our national teams, and we are grateful to FIFA for providing the funds for these amazing facilities.”

”This initiative will not only enhance team management but also reduce expenditure, allowing us to focus more on grassroots development,” Gusau stated.

The well-attended inauguration featured dignitaries such as Honourable Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, Comptroller General of Customs Bashir Adewale Adeniyi (MFR), Chairman of the National Sports Commission Mallam Shehu Dikko, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports Senator Abdul Ningi, and FIFA’s Deputy Chief Member Association Officer and Regional Director (Africa) Gelson Fernandes, alongside football legends and elite sports administrators.