NFF announces Carloha as official automobile partner for national teams

Carloha, the exclusive dealer and franchise holder of Chery vehicles in Nigeria, has officially partnered with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to support football development in the country. The signing ceremony took place on February 19 at Carloha’s head office in Alapere, Lagos, bringing together key stakeholders from both organizations.

The event was attended by Mallam Shehu Dikko, Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC); Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, NFF President; Mr. Liang Long, CEO of Carloha; and Mr. Sola Adigun, Carloha’s Managing Director.

Mallam Dikko praised the partnership, emphasizing its potential to attract more corporate investments into Nigerian football. Carloha CEO, Mr. Long, described the collaboration as a strategic move to support the Super Eagles in their quest for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“Football is the most popular sport in the world. The Super Eagles is the best team in Africa and we are happy to have the opportunity to support Nigeria football, as the best car company in Nigeria.” he stated.

Also speaking at the event, the President of NFF, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, highlighted the significance of private sector involvement in sports development: “We are excited to welcome Carloha on board as a key partner in our mission to elevate Nigeria football. With their support, we can further develop programmes that will benefit our teams and the millions of football lovers across the country,” he said.