Newspaper vendors appoint Media Trust’s GCEO, Shekarau, patron

The Newspaper Vendors Association Abuja (NVAA) has appointed the Group Chief Executive of the Media Trust Group, publishers and owners of the Daily Trust titles, Trust TV and Trust Radio, Mallam Ahmed I. Shekarau, as its patron.

A statement jointly signed by the Chairman of the association, Comrade Idris A. Hassan and Secretary, Mr Ikoi Philip, said Shekarau’s appointment was as a result of his vast experience in the media industry as well as the retirement of the former Managing Director of the media outfit, Alhaj Ishaq Ajibola, who had been one of its patrons.

The association expressed confidence that the appointment would advance its business in the newspaper community.

SPONSOR AD

The association said, ‘’Considering your fatherly love and vast experiences, we anticipate your acceptance as we effect this change.

‘’We appreciate you and look forward to synergising in advancing our business in the newspaper community.”