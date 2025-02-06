Newspaper vendors appoint Media Trust’s GCEO, Shekarau, patron

The Newspaper Vendors Association Abuja (NVAA) has appointed the Group Chief Executive of the Media Trust Group, publishers and owners of the Daily Trust titles, Trust TV and Trust Radio, Mallam Ahmed I. Shekarau, as its patron.
A statement jointly signed by the Chairman of the association, Comrade Idris A. Hassan and Secretary, Mr Ikoi Philip, said Shekarau’s appointment was as a result of his vast experience in the media industry as well as the retirement of the former Managing Director of the media outfit, Alhaj Ishaq Ajibola, who had been one of its patrons.
The association expressed confidence that the appointment would advance its business in the newspaper community.
The association said, ‘’Considering your fatherly love and vast experiences, we anticipate your acceptance as we effect this change.
‘’We appreciate you and look forward to synergising in advancing our business in the newspaper community.”
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.