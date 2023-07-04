NewsDirect Publisher, Ibiyemi, is dead

Dr Samuel Ibiyemi, the publisher of NewsDirect newspaper, is dead. Ibiyemi reportedly died on Tuesday afternoon at the Babcock University Teaching Hospital, Ilishan Remo, Ogun…

Dr Samuel Ibiyemi, the publisher of NewsDirect newspaper, is dead.

Ibiyemi reportedly died on Tuesday afternoon at the Babcock University Teaching Hospital, Ilishan Remo, Ogun State.

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, described the death as shocking.

In a condolence message to his family and media colleagues, Abiodun described Dr. Ibiyemi as a brilliant and versatile journalist, who deployed his wealth of experience in the profession to better the society.

He said the late publisher was a stickler for the truth, noting that through his medium, he contributed his own quota to the economic and political development of Nigeria.

“He was quick to realise the business aspect of journalism, hence, his foray into publishing. Through NewsDirect, a refreshing newspaper, Dr. Ibiyemi brought to bear his professionalism and business acumen.

“His death is a huge loss to his family and the journalism profession. His legacies are immense and indelible.

“We in Ogun State will miss this quintessential and courageous journalist of no mean repute. It is my prayer that God grant him eternal rest,” the governor said.

