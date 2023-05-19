NEWS EXTRA: Factional Labour Party Chairman returns to tribunal without his cap

Lamidi Apapa, factional Labour Party Chairman, on Friday returned to the Appeal Court for the petition that the party filed against the victory of President-elect…

Lamidi Apapa, factional Labour Party Chairman, on Friday returned to the Appeal Court for the petition that the party filed against the victory of President-elect Bola Tinubu.

Daily Trust had reported how an unidentified man removed the cap of Apapa, and fled on Wednesday.

The man removed Apapa’s cap when a mob booed him over the crisis that his faction has with that of the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi.

The politician, who was being shielded by policemen, struggled to get to where his car was parked, but the crowd kept trailing him, recording the incident with their phone.

He had attempted to speak with a group of journalists after the proceedings but the continuous noise disrupted the process.

Apapa eventually walked away but he was overshadowed by the crowd.

While addressing newsmen shortly after he was released from protective custody by security operatives, he said: “As you can see, I have recovered my cap. But as for the person that removed my cap, he will suffer till the end of his life. I saw him. He is a young chap but he will never grow old.”

During an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme, Apapa had expressed his intention to attend the Tribunal despite the embarrassment he suffered.

In response to his rejection on Wednesday, he confidently stated, “I intend to go. Maybe by the next hearing, I will be recognised.”

However, during his appearance at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal on Friday, he was seen without his cap.