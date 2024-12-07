Newly weds, others escape death in Lagos road crash

A newly wedded couple returning from the Ikoyi marriage registry, Lagos, were among 18 persons rescued from an accident scene on Third Mainland Bridge on Saturday.

The couple had gone to the Ikoyi registry to legalise their marriage and were on their way home when their vehicle collided with a truck at the Ilaje end of the bridge.

The victims, comprising 11 women and five men, sustained injuries in the crash.

They were swiftly moved to the Lagos State Trauma and Emergency Centre near the Toll Gate on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway for medical care.

This occurred hours after scores of people were rescued from the scene of a multiple auto crash in the Ijora area of Lagos.

General Manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Olalekan Bakare-Oki, said the accident involved a mini truck with number plate, AGL 22 YE and a commercial LT bus marked, BFG 204 XF.

Bakare-Oki attributed the cause of the crash to brake failure on the part of the LT bus.

According to him, the bus was travelling on top speed when it eventually collided with the mini truck, which was moving slowly due to mechanical difficulties.

“A total of 16 passengers seated in the rear of the LT bus—11 women and 5 men—sustained significant injuries and were swiftly transported to the Lagos State Trauma and Emergency Centre near the Toll Gate on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway for urgent medical care.

“Two additional passengers seated at the front of the LT commercial bus were trapped in the wreckage and suffered severe fractures to their limbs. They were extricated with the combined efforts of LASTMA personnel, emergency responders and concerned bystanders. The victims were later rushed to Gbagada General Hospital for specialized treatment.

“The Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASABUS) and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Response Unit (LRU) facilitated the swift evacuation of all casualties to medical facilities.

“Law enforcement officers from Alonge Police Station and operatives of the Lagos State Task Force provided critical security support at the accident scene, ensuring order during the rescue operation,” he stated.