Newly recruited teachers lament non-payment of 8 months’ salary

The newly recruited secondary school teachers in Kaduna State have lamented over the non-payment of their salary for almost eight months since their recruitment by the state government.

Daily Trust Saturday recalled that most of the teachers, numbering about 7,600, were recruited in the year 2021 by the state government and deployed to public schools in the state.

It was also gathered that some of the teachers did not even report to their places of assignments after their postings, making the number of teachers recruited drop.

One of the teachers, who simply identified himself as Abdul for fear of witch-hunt, said they have been working for months without payment which was why some stopped going to work, especially those in rural areas.

According to him, due to lack of transportation, he sometimes finds it difficult to go to work.

Our reporter gathered that after months of working, some of the teachers were recently paid their December salary.

The state teachers’ service board chairman, Adamu Makadi when contacted, confirmed that some of the teachers have received December salaries but said their arrears would be paid soon.