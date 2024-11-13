Newly installed transformer vandalised, looted in Jos

A newly installed transformer in Rikkos Yarkasu community, Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State has been vandalized and looted.

The transformer was vandalised days after its installation by Jos Electricity Distribution (JED) staff.

The community stated that the transformer was meant to enhance power supply efficiency but vandals took advantage of power outage to destroy it.

Shapiu Usman, a youth leader, said JED’s delay in connecting power to the transformer led to the looting.

He said the community had been in darkness for eight months.

In response, Engr. Kabiru Lawal, Jos Regional Manager, attributed the vandalism to “bad eggs” within the community.

He explained that “JED provided the relief transformer, worth N24 million, to ensure efficient power supply without load shedding. This amount is just for the components of the transformer. However, we agreed that the community would settle part of their debts before connection. Unfortunately, they refused to pay, prompting our delay.”

Vandalism and looting of transformers have become rampant in Jos since the power outage caused by the 330kV transmission line tripping between Enugu and Benue.

Recently, the company reported 80 transformers were vandalized within its franchise area.