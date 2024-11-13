✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Newly installed transformer vandalised, looted in Jos

the transformer on where the body of the suspect was found
the transformer on where the body of the suspect was found
    By Ado Abubakar Musa,

A newly installed transformer in Rikkos Yarkasu community, Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State has been vandalized and looted.

The transformer was vandalised days after its installation by Jos Electricity Distribution (JED) staff.

The community stated that the transformer was meant to enhance power supply efficiency but vandals took advantage of power outage to destroy it.
Shapiu Usman, a youth leader, said JED’s delay in connecting power to the transformer led to the looting.
He said the community had been in darkness for eight months.
 In response, Engr. Kabiru Lawal, Jos Regional Manager, attributed the vandalism to “bad eggs” within the community.
He explained that “JED provided the relief transformer, worth N24 million, to ensure efficient power supply without load shedding. This amount is just for the components of the transformer. However, we agreed that the community would settle part of their debts before connection. Unfortunately, they refused to pay, prompting our delay.”
 Vandalism and looting of transformers have become rampant in Jos since the power outage caused by the 330kV transmission line tripping between Enugu and Benue.
Recently, the company reported 80 transformers were vandalized within its franchise area.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

SPONSOR AD

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians have been finally approved to earn Dollars from home, acquire premium domains for as low as $1500, profit as much as $22,000 (₦37million+).


Click here to start.
More Stories