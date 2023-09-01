Newly-employed Yobe graduates storm markets after receiving first salary

Many of the 2,670 newly-employed graduates in Yobe State have stormed markets and engaged in a shopping spree after the payment of their first salary…

Many of the 2,670 newly-employed graduates in Yobe State have stormed markets and engaged in a shopping spree after the payment of their first salary by the state government.

Daily Trust reports that Governor Mai Mala Buni had employed 2,670 university graduates and diploma holders to improve service delivery.

They got paid their first salary one month after biometric documentation.

The beneficiaries described their employment by the state government as a “lifetime palliative” provided to them by the Buni administration.

Some of the newly employed staff who could not hide their joy posted their payment slips on social media platforms.

Manu Kachalla, a newly-employed, said “Governor Buni has given us the mother of all palliatives, ending our lives of unemployment.”

Ali Isa said; “This is employment given to me, my mother and siblings, thank you Gov. Buni, you have employed my entire family.”

Traders at the Bayan Tasha market said they have recorded a mass increase in business following the payment of salaries to civil servants including the newly-employed graduates who completed their biometric documentation last month.

“I was pretty surprised when one of them came here and bought rice, spaghetti, sugar and oil. He told me he wasn’t married yet but would be taking the commodities to his mother, who is a widow. I was deeply touched,” Trader Hamisu Usman said.

Babayaro Ali, who sells fabrics in the market, said despite the cash crunch, many of the newly recruited civil servants patronised him in the last few days.

