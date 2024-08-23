✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Newcastle defender Trippier keen to leave club

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier wants to leave the club this month in search of first-team football. The 33-year-old England international was an unused substitute…

    By .

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier wants to leave the club this month in search of first-team football.
The 33-year-old England international was an unused substitute in the Magpies’ 1-0 win against Southampton on Saturday.

Trippier, who joined the club from Atletico Madrid in 2022, is behind former Saints full-back Tino Livramento in the pecking order for the right-back position.

Newcastle blocked Trippier from leaving the club in January following interest from Bayern Munich and Saudi Arabia.

Trippier has been linked with a move to Everton to reunite with Sean Dyche, who managed him for three years at Burnley.

