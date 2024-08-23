Newcastle defender Trippier keen to leave club

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier wants to leave the club this month in search of first-team football. The 33-year-old England international was an unused substitute…

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier wants to leave the club this month in search of first-team football.

The 33-year-old England international was an unused substitute in the Magpies’ 1-0 win against Southampton on Saturday.

Trippier, who joined the club from Atletico Madrid in 2022, is behind former Saints full-back Tino Livramento in the pecking order for the right-back position.

Newcastle blocked Trippier from leaving the club in January following interest from Bayern Munich and Saudi Arabia.

Trippier has been linked with a move to Everton to reunite with Sean Dyche, who managed him for three years at Burnley.