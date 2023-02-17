Newborn baby dumped inside pit toilet in Kano

A 25-year-old mentally ill woman, Hauwa Muh’d, dumped her newborn baby inside a pit toilet shortly after giving birth at the Sabon Titi Gidan Kankara…

A 25-year-old mentally ill woman, Hauwa Muh’d, dumped her newborn baby inside a pit toilet shortly after giving birth at the Sabon Titi Gidan Kankara area of Kano Municipal LGA of Kano state.

City & Crime gathered that the woman is a divorcee, and that her daughter of about six years alerted neighbours about the incident.

Spokesman of the Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Yusuf Abdullahi, said they received an emergency call at about 11am from one of their staff who “reported an incident at Sabon Titi Gidan Kankara. When our men reached the area, they found that a woman of about 25 years by name Hauwa Muh’d, who has a little mental problem threw her newborn baby into a pit toilet.

“We rescued the baby and handed it over to her grandfather, Abubakar Umar Usman, of Sabon Titi Quarters.”