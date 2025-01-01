New Year: Tinubu, Abbas, Atiku, others deliver messages of hope

By Baba Martins, Balarabe Alkassim (Abuja) & Mumini Abdulkareem (Ilorin)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his New Year’s message to Nigerians this morning said 2025 brings many hopes, aspirations and prospects for better days.

“By the grace of God, 2025 will be a year of great promise in which we will fulfill our collective desires,” he said.

The president assured, “To all citizens, your sacrifices have not been in vain over the past 19 months. I assure you they will not be in vain even in the months ahead. Together, let us stay the course of nation-building.

“The New Year will bring us closer to the bright future we all desire and the Nigeria of our dreams.”

Acknowledging that 2024 posed numerous challenges to citizens and households, the president said he was confident that the New Year would bring brighter days.

According to him, economic indicators point to a positive and encouraging outlook for the nation.

“Fuel prices have gradually decreased, and we recorded foreign trade surpluses in three consecutive quarters. Foreign reserves have risen, and the Naira has strengthened against the US dollar, bringing greater stability.

“The stock market’s record growth has generated trillions of naira in wealth, and the surge in foreign investment reflects renewed confidence in our economy. Nevertheless, the cost of food and essential drugs remained a significant concern for many Nigerian households in 2024,” Tinubu stated.

He said in 2025, his government was committed to intensifying efforts to lower these costs by boosting food production and promoting local manufacturing of essential drugs and other medical supplies.

“We are resolute in our ambition to reduce inflation from its current high of 34.6% to 15%. With diligent work and God’s help, we will achieve this goal and provide relief to all our people,” he said.

FG to establish National Credit Guarantee Company

The president disclosed that in the New Year, his administration would further consolidate and increase access to credit for individuals and critical sectors of the economy to boost national economic output.

He said to achieve this, the government would establish the National Credit Guarantee Company to expand risk-sharing instruments for financial institutions and enterprises.

He explained: “The company—expected to start operations before the end of the second quarter—is a partnership of government institutions, such as the Bank of Industry, Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation, the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Agency and the Ministry of Finance Incorporated, the private sector and multilateral institutions.”

He said this initiative would strengthen the confidence of the financial system, expand credit access, support under-served groups such as women and youths, drive growth and re-industrialisation as well as better living standards for Nigerians.

“On a personal note, thank you for placing your confidence in me as your president. Your trust humbles me, and I promise to continue serving you diligently and wholeheartedly.

“We will continue to embark on necessary reforms to foster sustainable growth and prosperity for our nation. I seek your cooperation and collaboration at all times as we pursue our goal of a one trillion-dollar economy. Let us stay focused and united.

“We are on the right path to building a great Nigeria that will work for everyone. Let us not get distracted by a tiny segment of our population that still sees things through the prisms of politics, ethnicity, region and religion,” he urged.

The president said to achieve national goals and objectives, Nigerians must become better citizens and uncompromising in their devotion and allegiance to the country.

“Citizens’ moral rectitude and faith in our country are fundamental to the success of the Renewed Hope Agenda. In 2025, we will commit to promoting adherence to ethical principles, shared values, and beliefs under the National Identity Project,” he said.

President to unveil National Values Charter

Tinubu also stated that he would unveil the National Values Charter approved by the Federal Executive Council, in the first quarter of 2025.

“I will launch an ambitious national orientation campaign that fosters patriotism and love for our country and inspires citizens to rally together. The Charter will promote mutual commitments between the government and citizens and foster trust and cooperation among our diverse population and between the government and the citizens.

“As far-reaching and foundational as our reforms are, they can produce the desired outcomes only through shared common values and identities and unconditional love for our country,” he noted.

Youth Confab begins Q1

The president also said the Youth Confab will begin in the first quarter of this year as “A testament to our commitment to youth inclusiveness and investment as nation-builders.

He said the Ministry of Youths would soon announce the modalities for selecting the conference’s representatives from the country’s diverse and youthful population.

He implored Nigerians to continue believing in themselves and keeping faith in “Our blessed country.”

Tinubu also urged state governors and local council chairpersons to work closely with the central government to seize emerging opportunities in agriculture, livestock and tax reforms, and move the nation forward.

“I commend the governors who have embraced our Compressed Natural Gas initiative by launching CNG-propelled public transport. I also congratulate those who have adopted electric vehicles as part of our national energy mix and transition. The federal government will always offer necessary assistance to the states,” he said.

The president wished all Nigerians a Happy and prosperous New Year.

Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, on Tuesday, urged Nigerians to renew their hopes for the upcoming year 2025.

He expressed optimism that improvements would be seen in the New Year and emphasised the importance of Nigerians remaining steadfast and supporting their leaders at all levels.

He noted that despite the existing challenges confronting the nation and its people, the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is implementing necessary measures to enhance the quality of life in the forthcoming year.

The speaker therefore encouraged Nigerians to uphold the spirit of brotherhood amongst themselves.

Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar yesterday implored all Nigerians to nurture the shared hopes of collective prosperity, saying, “We must ensure that the power entrusted to those in leadership is never abused and that the claws of an overreaching government are firmly restrained.”

In a New Year message, he personally signed and made available to journalists on Tuesday, he declared that this New Year ushered in an era of “Heightened public awareness, a time when every Nigerian must stand vigilant, closely observing the actions and decisions of their political leaders.”

He explained that 2025 presented an opportunity to “Reshape and redefine the national dialogue,” urging citizens to actively participate in safeguarding the principles of democracy.

He reminded Nigerians that the New Year is a new chapter brimming with possibilities and called for “All citizens to remain resolute in ensuring that political leaders, at every level of government, are held accountable and that no one wields unchecked power that could lead to the erosion of liberties and further exploitation of public office.”

Atiku observed that 2024 provided the need for government accountability and expressed gratitude to the Almighty for granting Nigerians the grace to witness another year despite the arduous trials faced in the past.

“The trials of the past year have only served to fortify our faith. Our unshakable belief in divine protection has been our guiding light, and it is this same spirit of unwavering faith that will continue to propel us forward in the coming year,” he said.

He particularly prayed for a revitalisation of the national economy so that Nigerians may breathe freely once more, liberated from the “Suffocating grip of economic hardship.”

Atiku said “Nigerians must unite in the pursuit of good governance, standing resolute against any efforts by the ruling elite to divide the nation along religious and ethnic lines.

“As we celebrate the divine favour that allows us to witness the beginning of this New Year, let us not forget our fellow countrymen who were not so fortunate, those whose lives were claimed by the relentless storms of daily hardships that have long plagued Nigeria.”

Kalu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, also told Nigerians that the New Year will bring promise and possibility.

He made the remark in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu on Tuesday to felicitate with Nigerians on the occasion of New Year’s Day, January 1, 2025.

He urged them to have hope for renewal and optimism for a brighter future and reflect on the significant progress made in the outgoing year.

PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also congratulated Nigerians on the year 2025, urging them to resolve in the New Year to defend democracy.

The opposition party also charged President Tinubu that his New Year address must “proffer immediate and concrete steps to reduce the price of fuel, address widespread hunger and provide clear-cut measures to guarantee security of lives and property in the country.”

The PDP, in its New Year message signed by Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary, said the call was predicated on the fact that previous addresses by Mr. President in the last 18 months were “Without concrete mechanisms to address insecurity, resuscitate the economy, create jobs, ensure credible elections and guarantee better living standard for Nigerians.

“Our Party however urges Nigerians not to lose hope in the nation but remain law-abiding and approach 2025 with optimism of a new dawn in their determination to defend our nation’s constitutional democracy, adherence to the rule of law, demand for transparency and accountability in government; in firm resistance to suppression and pervasive violations by the APC.”

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq on Tuesday said Kwara State and its people are entering a new dawn as the year 2024 comes to an end.

The governor said 2025 will be a brighter and more prosperous year ahead.

In a New Year message posted on his social handles, the governor thanked Kwarans for their support, which he credited for the strides recorded in the preceding years.

AbdulRazaq added that “2025 holds even greater promise” and urged Kwarans to “continue to work hand in hand to prosper the state. 2025 will be a remarkable year for all of us where opportunity abounds for everyone”, the governor submitted.

The governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, also assured the people of the state that there would not be any slowing down in the new year the speed of transformation witnessed by the state in the year 2024.

This was even as he urged Nigerians to kindle the fire of love, empathy, and charity to move the nation forward in the new year.

Mbah stated this in his New Year message on Tuesday, reiterating his commitment to an inclusive development and all-bracing economic opportunities.