New Year: Renew Your Hopes, Speaker Abbas Urges Nigerians

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has urged Nigerians to renew their hopes for the upcoming year 2025.

He made the call in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, on Tuesday.

Speaker Abbas expressed optimism that improvements would be seen in the new year and emphasised the importance of Nigerians remaining steadfast and supporting their leaders at all levels.

He noted that despite the existing challenges confronting the nation and its people, the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is implementing necessary measures to enhance the quality of life in the forthcoming year.

The Speaker therefore encouraged Nigerians to uphold the spirit of brotherhood amongst themselves.

He said, “I extend my congratulations to Nigerians from various walks of life as we welcome the Year 2025. As a nation, we have many reasons to rejoice as our Creator has granted us the privilege of witnessing a successful 2024.

“In the upcoming year 2025, I am hopeful that positive changes will occur. Through the concerted efforts of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, I believe we can address most of the current challenges we face as a nation.

“Let us remain hopeful and united as one people. Together, we will emerge stronger and triumph over our obstacles”.

He also said Nigerians should expect more from the 10th House under his leadership, especially on issues concerning their socio-economic well-being.

According to him, the welfare of the citizenry remains one of the topmost priorities of the 10th House in the coming year.