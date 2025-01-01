New Year: Let’s look to the future with hope, optimism –Uba Sani

My dear fellow citizens of Kaduna State, as we bid farewell to the outgoing year and welcome a new one, it is important to reflect on the,challenges we faced together as a people and acknowledge the successes we recorded. Despite the tough times, we remained resilient and strong.

In 2024, our administration worked tirelessly to address our developmental and security challenges. Thankfully, we have made significant progress in various areas. We are extending socio-economic infrastructure to the 23 Local Governments.

We invested heavily in the education and health sectors. Our peace initiative has stabilized the security situation, boosted commerce and revived social life.

We have reopened the strategic Kara Livestock Market in Birnin Gwari and Kidandan Market in Giwa. Annual cultural festivals that were suspended for many years have resumed across the state.

In metropolitan Kaduna, harmonious social life has returned. This hugely successful Kaduna Countdown 2025 is a testament to this progress. In 2025, we shall focus on building on our successes, learning from our setbacks, and working together to create a brighter future for ourselves, our children, and our communities.

Let us look to the future with hope and optimism. Let us work together to build a better tomorrow. Thank you, and Happy New Year!