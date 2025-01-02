New Year: CAN tasks Tinubu, others on compassion, accountability

The national leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other leaders across the country to lead with compassion, transparency and accountability as the year 2025 heralds.

Archbishop Daniel Okoh, President of CAN, made the call on Wednesday in a New Year message he personally signed.

“Let decisions be made with the welfare of the people in mind, ensuring that no Nigerian is left behind in the pursuit of a prosperous nation,” Okoh said.

He extended heartfelt greetings to all Nigerians as citizens ushered in the year 2025.

He said, “Despite the many difficulties we faced in 2024, including economic challenges and insecurity, we have witnessed God’s grace sustaining us as a nation.

“His mercy has brought us this far, and we trust that He will continue to guide us through the trials ahead.

“As we look ahead to 2025, we urge all Nigerians to return to God and serve Him faithfully. Only by seeking His guidance and walking in His ways can we find the peace, unity and progress we all long for as a nation.”

The CAN leader also said with God’s continued grace and citizens’ collective commitment to His will, 2025 will be a year of transformation and renewal for the country.