New Year: Address Insecurity, Fuel, Food Crisis, PDP tells Tinubu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated Nigerians on the year 2025, urging them to resolve in the new year to defend democracy.

The PDP maintained that President Tinubu must speak to the issues of corruption, deceit, budget padding, reckless and wasteful spending directed to fund luxury appetite of APC leaders, insensitivity to the pains of citizens and total disregard to the obligation of government which has made life unbearable for Nigerians.

PDP in its New Year message signed by Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary of the party, said the call was predicated on the fact that previous addresses by Mr. President in the last 18 months were “without concrete mechanisms to address insecurity, resuscitate the economy, create jobs, ensure credible elections and guarantee better living standard for Nigerians.”

The opposition party also charged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that his New Year address must “proffer immediate and concrete steps to reduce the price of fuel, address widespread hunger and provide clear-cut measures to guarantee security of lives and property in the country.”

The PDP also challenged Tinubu to use the “address to give account of the billions of Naira officially reported to have accrued from the removal of subsidy on petroleum products.

“Mr. President should come clean on his public commitment to fight corruption by ordering an investigation and recovery of the over N25 trillion reportedly stolen by APC leaders and officials in government who have turned government agencies to Automated Teller Machines (ATM) to siphon funds for their benefit while other Nigerians wallow in abject poverty, hunger and starvation.

“Equally worrisome is the failure of the APC government to revisit and address the reported cases of alleged State-backed killings in various parts of the country, particularly the 2020 EndSars killings and inhuman denial of the massacre of promising Nigerian youths in that sad and repulsive incident.”

The opposition party said, the last 18 months have been the most excruciating period to Nigerians since the Civil War with citizens now resorting to suicide and slavery mission aboard due to the hopeless situation foisted by the anti-people policies of the suppressive, exploitative and insensitive APC government which continues to reject every appeal and suggestion for review of such policies.

“Our Party however urges Nigerians not to lose hope in the nation but remain law-abiding and approach 2025 with optimism of a new dawn in their determination to defend our nation’s Constitutional Democracy, adherence to the Rule of Law, demand for transparency and accountability in government; in firm resistance to suppression and pervasive violations by the APC.”